Namibia: MTC Hopsol Youth League Concludes

The MTC Hopsol Youth Soccer League finally came to an end on Friday when the final age groups were concluded.

After a season disrupted by Covid, which saw the under-15, u17 and u19 age groups fail to conclude. The u9 to u13 age groups winners were determined following the finals at the Ramblers field on Friday.

Despite the disruptions, the league, now in its fifth year, has continued to grow steadily with more than 1 600 children representing 92 teams in total, while about 700 children represented 44 teams in the u9 to u13 age groups, which were concluded on Friday. Furthermore, MTC came on board as a co-sponsor for the first time in October last year with a sponsorship of N$500 000 for this year's league.

First, Football School Windhoek (FSW) won the u13 title after beating DTS 3-1 in the final, while Athletic Club Football Academy (ACFA) beat Ramblers 2-0 in the third-place play-off.

ACFA won the u12 title after beating SKW 4-3 on penalties in the final, after the teams were tied 1-1 at the end of normal time.

In the third-place play-off, DTS beat FSW 3-1.

DTS won the u11 title after beating SKW 3-2 in the final, while ACFA B beat their A side 5-1 in the third-place play-off.

SKW won the u9 title after beating ACFA B 2-0 in the final, while DTS finished third after beating ACFA A 6-3 in the third-place play-off.

The various individual prize winners were as follows:

In the u9 category, Oscar Kooper of SKW won the most valuable player (MVP) award, Caleb George of SKW won the top goalkeeper award, Tuhafeni Hamata of SKW won the top goal-scorer award with 29 goals, Swallows won the team of the year award, and Johnson Kalu Ogor of SKW won the coach of the year award.

In the u11 category, Justin Tshabalala of ACFA A won the MVP award, Andre Schaeffler of SKW won the goal keeper award, Podolski Nghaanekwa of SKW won the top goal-scorer award with 28 goals, MH Greeff Primary School won the team of the year award, and MH Greeff teachers Mr Futo and Mr Christian shared the coach of the year award.

In the u12 category, Gideon Uirab of FSW won the MVP award, Milco Solunga of ACFA won the top goal keeper award, Kabeer Jagot of ACFA was the top goal scorer with 17 goals, ACFA won the team of the year award, and Protash Kabwe of ACFA won the coach of the year award.

In the u13 category, Jaden Ngaohe of DTS won the MVP award, Derick Hoes of ACFA won the top goal keeper award, Adin Claasen of DTS and Eduward Kanyanga of FSW shared the top goal-scorer award with 18 goals each, DTS won the team of the year award, and Mabasa Lee Manjiche of DTS won the coach of the year award.