Cameroon: Ntem Valley Division - CERAC Refurbishes Ma'an District Medical Centre

In line with its humanitarian actions, the Circle of Friends of Cameroon (CERAC) has rehabilitated and equipped the Ma'an District Medical Centre and the Ma'an Meyo-Centre government schools of the Ntem Valley Division, South Region. The General Coordinator of CERAC, Dr. Grace Dion Ngute, personal representative of Mrs. Chantal Biya, First Lady and Founding President of CERAC, presided at the official retrocession ceremony on November 17, 2021. Various gifts were also offered to women, youths and elderly persons of the locality. The ceremony took place in the presence of the South Regional Governor, Félix Nguélé Nguélé, the Regional Council's President, Elemva Emmanuel, government, administrative, traditional and religious authorities of the region.

In her keynote address, Dr. Grace Dion Ngute said CERAC is happy to share with the Ntem Valley Division. The gifts, she told the people, confirm the fact that the First Lady listens and is always with the vulnerable population. Going by her, it is a fight for patients to have access to health care likewise education for students. "Our presence in Ma'an, just a stone's throw from the border with Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, our neighbours, far from Yaounde, proves beyond any doubt that there is always room in the golden heart of the First Lady when it comes to giving assistance and comfort to those in need. Thus to make it possible for patients to have easy access to quality healthcare and good medication, and to improve the working conditions of teachers and students in primary and nursery schools in Meyo-Center and Ma'an, CERAC has carried out significant rehabilitation works. We have also brought medical products, as well as school equipment and teaching materials," she stated as she exhorted the beneficiaries to make diligent use of the buildings, equipment and materials.

In an expression of gratitude, the District Medical Officer of Ma'an, Eboa Mboe Lylian, thanked CERAC, noting that the organisation has indeed transformed the health centre. Offices, consultation rooms, maternity, theatre and pavillon, he explained, have all been given a new look by CERAC. "There is no doubt that this will contribute in improving health care," he stated while noting that displacements in search for medical attention out of the subdivision will be reduced. The Medical Officer also used the opportunity to present some other needs of the Centre such as a mortuary and other equipment to improve eye care services.

The Mayor of the Ma'an Council, Abessolo Remy said the joy of his municipality is enormous as they have benefitted from the benevolence of the First Lady and CERAC. Rehabilitating and equipping the health and educational institutions, he said, is an invention which brings great relief and immense joy to the people. "In effect, the First Lady and CERAC have touched the very important sectors of health and education. We are indeed very happy," he stated, adding that the happy, lively and enchanting colours of CERAC are reflective of their actions.