Zimbabwe: Five Found Dead in a Mountain After Attempting to Walk for 200km

Five people believed to be members of one family were found dead at the summing Mavhuradonha Mountains Sunday morning, in an incident which has left the community in shock.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident but could not divulge the cause of the death yet.

The five had reportedly left their home on November 3 to travel 200km on foot from Manhondo village in Mukumbura Mt Darwin to Guruve.

"ZRP reports that bodies of five people aged 69, 29, seven, five years and a one-year-old minor, were found at Mavhuradonha Mountain today by a hunter who then reported to the police," the police in a statement.

"It is claimed that the family had left Manhondo Village, Mukumbura Mt Darwin on foot on their way to Guruve, a distance of about 200km on 03/11/21," ZRP said.