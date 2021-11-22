Zimbabwe: Five Found Dead in a Mountain After Attempting to Walk for 200km

22 November 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Five people believed to be members of one family were found dead at the summing Mavhuradonha Mountains Sunday morning, in an incident which has left the community in shock.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident but could not divulge the cause of the death yet.

The five had reportedly left their home on November 3 to travel 200km on foot from Manhondo village in Mukumbura Mt Darwin to Guruve.

"ZRP reports that bodies of five people aged 69, 29, seven, five years and a one-year-old minor, were found at Mavhuradonha Mountain today by a hunter who then reported to the police," the police in a statement.

"It is claimed that the family had left Manhondo Village, Mukumbura Mt Darwin on foot on their way to Guruve, a distance of about 200km on 03/11/21," ZRP said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X