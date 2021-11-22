Cameroon: Law On Freedom of Association Amended

The Committee on Constitutional Laws of the National Assembly on November 17, 2021 examined the bill.

Members of the Committee on Constitutional Laws of the National Assembly on November 17, 2021 examined the bill to amend some provisions of Law No. 90/53 of 19 December 1990 relating to freedom of association. The Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji defended the bill in the presence of the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Relations with the Assemblies, Bolvine Wakata. Hon. Zondol Herssesse, Chairperson of the Committee on Constitutional Laws of the National Assembly presided at the plenary sitting.

The amendment concerns Section 5(4) of the freedom of association law. The initial law specifies the groupings which, by virtue of their specific character, do not fall within the scope of the 1990 Law. These groupings include political parties, trade unions, sports associations, non-governmental organisations and artistic and cultural associations. The above groupings are subject to specific systems determined by the respective laws organising them. The bill amends Section 5 (4) which stated that, " Political parties, trade unions, sports associations, non-governmental organisations as well as inter-trade organisations shall be governed by separate instruments." Henceforth, inter-trade organisations are included in the list of associations that have specific systems. In this case, the organisation, establishment, organisation and functioning of the inter-trade organisations are governed by a separate law. The bill has the merit of laying down rules that differ, in many aspects, from those provided for by the 1990 Law, in terms of the way inter-trade organisations function as well as their objectives.