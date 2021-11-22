Cameroon: Law On Freedom of Association Amended

18 November 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Committee on Constitutional Laws of the National Assembly on November 17, 2021 examined the bill.

Members of the Committee on Constitutional Laws of the National Assembly on November 17, 2021 examined the bill to amend some provisions of Law No. 90/53 of 19 December 1990 relating to freedom of association. The Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji defended the bill in the presence of the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Relations with the Assemblies, Bolvine Wakata. Hon. Zondol Herssesse, Chairperson of the Committee on Constitutional Laws of the National Assembly presided at the plenary sitting.

The amendment concerns Section 5(4) of the freedom of association law. The initial law specifies the groupings which, by virtue of their specific character, do not fall within the scope of the 1990 Law. These groupings include political parties, trade unions, sports associations, non-governmental organisations and artistic and cultural associations. The above groupings are subject to specific systems determined by the respective laws organising them. The bill amends Section 5 (4) which stated that, " Political parties, trade unions, sports associations, non-governmental organisations as well as inter-trade organisations shall be governed by separate instruments." Henceforth, inter-trade organisations are included in the list of associations that have specific systems. In this case, the organisation, establishment, organisation and functioning of the inter-trade organisations are governed by a separate law. The bill has the merit of laying down rules that differ, in many aspects, from those provided for by the 1990 Law, in terms of the way inter-trade organisations function as well as their objectives.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X