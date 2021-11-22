Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records One Death, 57 New Infections Sunday

The centre added that the new cases have increased Nigeria's infection toll to 213,589.

Nigeria has recorded an additional fatality from the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday, with 57 fresh cases reported across 10 states of the federation.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in an update shared on its Facebook page late Sunday night, said the country's fatality toll from the disease now stands at 2,974.

The centre added that the new cases have increased Nigeria's infection toll to 213,589, while a total of 206,518 people have so far been discharged.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, reported 30 new cases on Sunday.

Also, Enugu State in the South-east reported nine cases, followed closely by Rivers State in the South-south with seven cases.

Kaduna and Osun States reported three cases each, while five states: Abia, Bauchi, Kano, Ogun and Plateau, submitted a single case, each.

The data also noted that four states: Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo, and Sokoto, recorded no cases on Sunday.