Zimbabwe: Two Men Suffocate to Death in Disused Mine Shaft

A man and his brother-in-law, both from Malaliya in Binga died allegedly by suffocation in a disused mine shaft which they had entered looking for scrap metal in Gwayi area.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the death of Kainos Shoko (33) and Vengayi Mudimba (32) both of Kamini 2 Malaliya under Chief Pashu.

They left home on November 11 and did not return until their family started searching for them and found the bodies lying dead in a mine tunnel five days later.

Police failed to retrieve the bodies because of lack of oxygen and sought help of mine experts from Hwange Colliery Company and How Mine who retrieved the bodies Friday evening.

"On 11 November at 7am, Kainos Shoko and Vengayi Mudimba left home going to Gwayi River B Mine looking for scrap metal. On Tuesday 16 November Emmanuel Dube checked the two at their base which they used to stay at Gwayi River but did not find them. He reported to Zondiwe Moses Mudimba, who is father to Vengayi Mudimba and father-in-law to Kainos Shoko," said Inspector Banda.

The family was alerted, and they traced footprints which led them to Gwayi River.

Mudimba, Nathan Nyathi and Stanley Mudimba later proceeded to El Mine in Gwayi to conduct a search and arrived there at 10pm.

They allegedly entered the mine tunnel and after about one and half hours of searching in the tunnel, they bumped onto the two bodies lying dead on the surface of the tunnel.

A report was made to the police and the scene was attended.

Police could not access the bodies to retrieve them and sought the services of mining experts from Hwange Colliery Company who visited the scene but could not enter because of lack of oxygen in the tunnels.

Newton Zvavambire who is Matabeleland North provincial mine inspector requested the services of experts from How Mine who arrived at the scene on Friday at 2pm.

Postmortem was waived as no foul play was suspected.