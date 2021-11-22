Zimbabwe: Bako Crowned 85cc Pro Mini Class National Champion

HE'S done it!

Zimbabwe's junior motocross star rider, Emmanuel Bako, was over the moon on Saturday after he was crowned the 85cc Pro Mini Class National champion, in South Africa.

Needing nothing short of an outright victory, during the seventh and final round of the 2021 South African National Motocross Championship series at Legends Motocross Park in Pretoria, Bako delivered the goods.

He swept to victory in style by winning both heats to bring the 85cc Pro Mini Class title back to Zimbabwe.

The 14-year-old Form Two pupil at St John's College in Harare, became the second Zimbabwean, after fellow talented young rider Daiyaan "D" Manuel, to win a National Motocross Championship title in South Africa.

Manuel first won the 50cc Class National title in South Africa in 2014 before clinching the 65cc Class title in 2017.

And, on Saturday, it was Bako's turn to bring the glory back to Zimbabwe.

He was just fired up and made no mistakes as he took a hole shot in the opening heat and took the lead until the finish line.

The script did not change in Heat Two as Bako took another hole shot, which saw him leading all the way to the finish line, to claim the maximum 50 points.

This was enough to see him being crowned the 2021 85cc Pro Mini Class National champion, in South Africa, for the first time in his career.

This was Bako's second major title in South Africa after he was recently crowned the Northern Regions Champion in the same 85cc Pro Mini Class.

On Saturday, the battle for the pole position was between Bako, Trey Cox, Neil van der Vyver and Ryan Adler.

Bako went into the first heat nine points behind Cox and five points behind van der Vyver.

And the Zimbabwean rider was forced to roll up his sleeves as he rode his Husqvarna like a possessed athlete to take a double win, which saw him lifting the 85cc Pro Mini Class National title in South Africa, for the first time, in his career.

"I think Emmanuel worked so hard this year to claim the gold medal in South Africa," said his father and manager, Brighton.

"He was really focused throughout the year.

"I gave my all to make sure he rides in the South African National Motocross Championship series where he gave his utmost best this year and I would like thank God the Almighty for protecting him.

"And, today Emmanuel has made history by winning the 85cc Pro Mini Class title in South Africa.

"It's really a blessing to the Bako family.

"I would also like to thank his coach Tyron Juul, Peter, the bike mechanic for the hard work they put to make this day come true and not forgetting Mike Whara, who made sure all Emmanuel's bikes were delivered on time for the races."

Bako was also sponsored by Better Brands Jewellery and Fuchs Silkolene Zimbabwe.