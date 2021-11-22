Zimbabwe: Bn Academy Win Challenge Trophy

22 November 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

BN Academy won the Under-21 Challenge Soccer Tournament at Belgravia Sports Club, after beating Friendly Academy 5-4, in a penalty shootout.

The Bekhimpilo Nyoni side had a good run in the tournament which featured seven teams.

They were restricted to a goalless draw in the final by Friendy Academy after regulation time.

BN Academy beat Cranborne 1-0 and finalist Friendly Academy 1-0 on their way to the decisive match.

Former ZIFA Eastern Region Division One Soccer League side, Prime Rangers, who are now an Academy, fell on the wayside.

Philemon Mutyakureva, the BN Academy coach, said they were delighted with the way their players responded to the challenges.

"I am happy that the boys did well to win the tournament, especially coming from the lockdown.

"We still have a long way to go as the players are not yet fit but we will work on that.

"The competition was tough but the boys stood their ground," said Mutyakureva.

Friendly Academy coach, Ben Chirimanzu, who has a player set to leave for trials in Spain today, said he was happy with the way his players performed.

"I am happy and we need more of these tournaments and I can see a bright future.

"There are youngsters like Aaron Kapiri and Munyaradzi Machipisa who I believe, with proper guidance, will get far,' said Chirimhanzi.

Results

Effenberg 0, Prime Rangers 0, BN Academy 0, Friendly 3; BN Academy 1, Cranborne 0, Friendly 0, Sportsville 0; DC Academy 0, Sportsville 2; Friendly 0, Sportsville 0.

Final

Friendly 0, BN Academy 0.

