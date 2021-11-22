Zimbabwe: Minister Mahendere Brings 'Mercy' Alive

Awesome, ingenious, electrifying and well-put: is probably the best way to describe the live session exhibition of award winning gospel musician Minister Micheal Mahendere's new album, "Getting Personal with God 4-Mercy".

This is not mere hyperbole, it is fact. I could feel it and the few invited guests in the house also felt it, given the frenzy in their acceptance of the mystic.

The well-polished show which had 100 guests, in strict adherence to Covid-19 regulations saw the musician belting out his new and old songs, effectively shoving guests into soothing praise and worship.

The stage and lighting was well crafted by Events Evolution while the show was proudly sponsored by 4 May International, Kusi Chemicals, LiveGlobal Advertising, Kromount Technology, The Water Guy and Ray T. Hod among others.

Hosts for the night were radio and television personality Rebecca Muchenje affectionately known as "Becky K" and actor-cum-master of ceremonies Theophlious Marufu "Theo-ZW"who flawlessly sailed through during their presentation.

Guests were treated to a red carpet affair as they entered the auditorium.

Looking at the setup of the stage which was more of like a cubical with screens mounted shielding the band members while the gospel star Mahendere was in front with the choir members. It shows how the gospel genre is taking new depth with innovation and meeting international standards.

The sound was magnificent.

Kudos to the organisers for coming up with a brilliant setup, somehow the listening sessions are now popular in the music industry but this one was a master class, in a world of its own.

Minister Mahendere, apart from fashion statements and the dance moves, he displayed with his Direct Worship choir, the gospel man of the moment nailed it!

The listening session is a follow up of the releases of the album "Mercy" on December 4.

In an interview with the musician, he said the album was inspired by how God made him to experience things mercifully.

"I call it GPWG4- Mercy. It was inspired by what God made me to do. I saw His mercy in my life. I once wanted to give up. The songs in the album, I tried to sing on behalf of people, like how they are talking to God," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Look at the first song, 'Kubva ndichirimudiki handisati ndamboona akarurama', it was inspired by my own life experience. I also got Covid-19 last year but because of God's mercy I survived.

"The support I got from sponsors and family was amazing, remember I last released in 2017 GPWG3."

He said the album has 14 songs and is yet to announce the date for the live DVD recording scheduled for next year.

"Some of the songs include 'Tangai Neni', 'Zvaringana', 'Kudza Jehovah', 'My Help', 'Guta Rerutiziro' and 'Ngoni dzake Dzinogara'.

"This time we did songs that appeal to the Zimbabwean market more in Shona.

"There are only three English songs. I collaborated with new upcoming singers as it is also my call to give a platform.

"On the day for the live DVD, there are big musicians that I am going to rope in of which for now I can't mention names. I couldn't do a song with my wife because she was expecting, remember we always do a song together," explained the Makanaka Jesu hitmaker.

Commenting how the gospel genre is performing locally, he calls for support both financially and appreciation from stakeholders and the general populace.

"First, I call for all gospel artistes to unite regardless of different denominations. For the genre to grow we also need financial support and to be appreciated because we are also sustaining livelihood," he said.