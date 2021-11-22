Zimbabwe: Charumbira's Pap Way Cleared

22 November 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Zvamaida Murwira

The way for Council of Chiefs president Fortune Charumbira to land the presidency of the Pan African Parliament is now set to be cleared after the Executive Council of the continental body made it clear that the post must rotate between regions.

The decision by PAP's Executive Council to restrict nomination of candidates to eligible African regions brings an end to a standoff between countries from Southern African and those from Northern and West Africa who wanted to field a candidate despite the fact that other regions were yet to occupy the post.

The Council has also directed that an investigation be carried out to get to the bottom of the chaos that ensued in June this year when election for the president was aborted.

The elections were aborted after legislators from the Southern region led by Chirumhanzi South MP Cde Barbra Rwodzi and South African MP Julius Malema protested over efforts by legislators from Northern and West Africa to field a candidate despite the fact that they had occupied the post before.

According to a communiqué from PAP Executive Council meeting held recently, the continental body re-affirmed the principle of rotation of all the regions.

The Executive Council directed that elections be held as soon as is possible with African Union Commission Chairperson, Mr Moussa Faki, who was in South Africa on a fact finding mission to resolve the impasse should attend the elections to ensure that the rules and procedures were followed.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X