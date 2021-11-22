Zimbabwe: Fs Raiders Rule the Roost

22 November 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

FS Raiders women's side were crowned the Harare Province Rugby Board Team of the Season at an annual awards ceremony on Saturday.

It followed the end of the Exide 7s Series tournament at Belgravia Sports Club.

The team, who had seven players at the podium, beat two men's sides -- Old Georgians and Pitbulls -- to the Team of the Year award.

Fresh from winning the Zambia Independent Trophy, where they had a clean sweep of honour, the side had Tatenda Mufambisi and Lissy shining.

Pitbulls' Nigel Tinarwo won the Player of the Year award while Praise Mutandahuruva was voted the Rookie of the Year.

Chiwoniso Mabika won the senior Female of the Year award.

The annual event returned to the calendar after a two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

FS Raiders led the nominations with 12 entries, in all categories, while Old Boys and Pitbulls had 10 entries each.

Awards

Backline Player of the Year - Junior Male

Tadiwa Ngirazi (Zimbiru).

Backline Player of the Year - Senior Male

Ryan Musumhi (Old Georgians).

Backline Player of the Year - Junior Female

Pauline Sianga (FS Raiders).

Backline player of the Year - Senior Female

Chiwoniso Emelda Mabika (FS Raiders).

Forward Player of the Year - Junior Male

Stebineje Chibwana (Zimbiru).

Forward Player of the Year - Senior Male

Godfrey Muzangenamo (Harare Sports Club).

Forward Player of the Year - Junior Female

Maxine Tatenda Mufambisi (FS Raiders).

Forward Player of the Year - Senior Female

Rumbidzai Liliosa Chigumbu (FS Raiders).

Rookie of the Year - Male

Tadiwa Ngirazi (Zimbiru).

Rookie of the Year - Female

Praise Mutandahuruva (Pitbulls).

Club Administrator of the Year

Savious Ngundu (FS Raiders).

Player of the Year - Male

Nigel Tinarwo (Pitbulls).

Player of the Year - Female

Chiwoniso Emelda Mabika (FS Raiders).

Coach of the Year

Lissy Wasarirevu (FS Raiders).

Team of the Year

FS Raiders Women.

Reporter of the Year

Ruvimbo Chakoreka (Capitalk FM).

Referee of the Year

Precious Pazani.

Read the original article on The Herald.

