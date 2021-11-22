Cameroon: Peace Building - Putting Women in Decision Making Positions

A workshop on UN resolution 1325 on women, peace and security ends today in Yaounde.

State actors like the military and non-State actors like the civil society are currently meeting in Yaounde to find the harmonisation in solving conflicts and see peace as something that comes from a common position. This is within a two-day workshop organised by the United Nations Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Central Africa, in support of the second generation Action Plan of the UN resolution 1325 (2021-2026) on women, peace and security.

The workshop was opened by the Minister of Women's Empowerment and the Family, Abena Ondoa nee Obama Marie-Therese, yesterday November 17, 2021.

The Minister of Women's Empowerment said the country is experiencing armed conflicts. Women and children are paying the heaviest price, she noted. The Minister further explained that worldwide, 80 per cent of refugees and internationally displaced persons are women and children. The workshop which ends today will accompany the Ministry of Women's Empowerment and the Family to define key and priority areas, integrate new development challenges and share strategies in order to enrich the government's draft second generation action plan for the implementation of Resolution 1325.

The Director of the Central Africa Regional Office of the High Commission for Human Rights, Louis Marie Bouaka, said the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Women, Peace and Security, adopted on October 31, 2000 changed the image of women in conflicts situations. Women moved from being victims to active participants in peace keeping and peace building. Despite the progress made in the implementation of the first national action plan of Resolution 1325, Louis Marie Bouaka said Cameroon still faces some challenges amongst which the insufficient number of women in governance, peace and security institutions as well as in the leadership of political parties. In this light, one of the experts George Ngwane said it is a moment of information sharing on the involvement of women and girls in the prevention and management of conflicts, recovery and development. At the end of the workshop today, it is expected that each participant will formulate a plan of action that reflects their sector in peace management and conflict resolutions.