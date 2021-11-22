Cameroon: Mali - Barkhane Forces Depart From Tessalit

It is the second military base the multinational force is handing back to Malian authorities after Kidal.

Barkhane forces have transferred the control of a military base in north eastern Mali to the Malian army as part of a move to reorganize French forces deployed in the Sahel region under "Operation Barkhane". It is the second military base the French are handing over to the Malian authorities. A third base, in Timbuktu, will be handed by the end of the year. In a statement on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, the French military chief of staff, General Etienne du Peyroux said, "The Barkhane counter terrorism force has handed over the base in Tessalit after adaptation sessions, after that of Kidal, the camp occupied by the Barkhane force in Tessalit was transferred on Nov. 13 to the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa), while the last French soldiers left the site on Nov. 15," he said.

The French military chief told RFI that the transfer was, "gradual, controlled and closely coordinated with FAMa and the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), whose contingent of several hundred soldiers is permanently deployed in Tessalit." The handover of the base to Malian soldiers, according to the French authority, is part of the combat partnership between the French and Malian forces after several weeks of "training sessions" were conducted with Malian soldiers. The objective between the two forces RFI reports was to share their know-how and prepare for the full assumption of the hold by a reinforced FAMa company.

On June 10, 2021, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the end of Operation Barkhane, which had been carried out in Mali for more than eight years as part of the fight against terrorism. While recommending a "profound transformation" of the French military presence in the Sahel, the French President at the same time announced the creation of the Takuba task force, an international alliance associating the states of the region.

While air support will be maintained, the 5,100 French troops currently in the Sahel will be reduced to roughly 3,000. European Special Forces, deployed in the Takuba task force, will be in charge of supporting the Malian military in combat. "The idea is not to create a vacuum. It is to leave the responsibility of these areas to the Malian state," said General Etienne du Peyroux of the French Barkhane force, speaking after the withdrawal from Kidal last month.