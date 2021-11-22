Cameroon: U20 Women's World Cup Qualifiers - Lionesses Intensify Training

The players who are in their fourth training camp are presently fine-tuning their skills at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo since November 8, 2021.

The national U20 women's team will face the Panthers of Gabon on December 4, 2021 in the third round double encounter for the 2022 FIFA U20 Women's World cup in Costa Rica. In order to ensure an honourable performance in the competition, the U20 Lionesses have intensified their training. The players who are in their fourth training camp are presently fine-tuning their skills at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo since November 8, 2021. The players are working out winning strategies in order to secure a ticket for the World Cup in 2022. Apart from the usual training sessions, Coach Ndoumou Mike has increased the number of friendly matches to keep the players fit and ready for competition.

For the past two weeks, the junior Lionesses have been working hard to prepare the away leg qualifier against Gabon on December 4, 2021 in Yaounde. For the encounter, the coach has readjusted the list of preselected players. Five players have left the Lionesses' den. They are Danye Minbang, Yangsi Glory, Kalie Aretouyap, Daha Camilla and Meyegue Rayna. The team has taken up residence at Felydac Hotel in Yaounde. Sources close to the team say only 25 out of the 30 players initially selected will continue with the training. Since the beginning of the training session on November 8, 2021 the Lionesses are working hard and determined to face any challenges.

The junior Lionesses were expected to play a friend match against the U15 team of APEJES Academy yesterday, November 17, 2021 at the Yaounde Omnisports Annex Stadium Number One. The match was to evaluate the level of preparedness of the players. In a friendly match against the U17 team of Fondation Tafi on November 13, 2021 the match ended on a 1-1 draw. The encounter took place at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo.