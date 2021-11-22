South Africa: SA Records 687 New Covid-19 Cases

South Africa recorded 687 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the majority of which were reported in Gauteng.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), of the new infections, 545 were logged in Gauteng, followed by 32 in the North West, 31 in KwaZulu-Natal and 23 in the Western Cape.

The NICD said the proportion of positive new cases is 3.4%, which is higher than the 2.8% that was recorded on Saturday, while the seven-day average had also increased from the previous day.

This means there are now 2 929 862 confirmed infections since the outbreak.

In addition, two more people lost their lives to COVID-19, pushing the official death toll to 89 574 to date.

Furthermore, 13 patients were admitted to hospital on Sunday.

The recovery rate is sitting at 96.3% after 2 821 141 people beat COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the country administered 11 083 new COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday, 2 034 of which were given to children.

The data reveals that there are now 24 646 053 distributed jabs to 16 223 469 people to date.

In addition, the Department of Health has fully vaccinated 13 876 443 or 34.6% of the adult population since the start of the inoculation programme.

Globally, as of 19 November 2021, there have been 255 324 963 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5 127 696 deaths reported to the World Health Organisation.