Nigeria: What Hoodlums Told EndSARS Protester Before Matcheting Her - Lawyer

EndSARS protesters, Miss Kamsiyochukwu Ibe, Mr Adesina Ogunlana has narrated how his client was attacked last night.

In a post on his Facebook page, Ogunlana said Miss Ibe's attackers identified her with a torchlight before attacking her with cutlass.

His post reads: LESS THAN 24 HOURS TO WORLD PRESS CONFERENCE ON THE CONFIRMED LEKKI TOLL GATE MASSACRE , KAMSI,A LEADING ENSARS PROTESTER/ PETITIONER/ WITNESS/CAMPAIGNER MATCHETED VICIOUSLY IN LAGOS .

"HER ATTACKERS SHONE A TORCH LIGHT ON HER FACE BEFORE ATTEMPTED MURDER , SAYING IN YORUBA AND PIDGIN ENGLISH " OH WE KNOW YOU , SHEBI THEY HAVE WARNED YOU PEOPLE TO STOP ,BUT YOU WILL NOT STOP."

