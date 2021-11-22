South Africa: Heavy Rains Flood Roads Along South Coast

Cape Town — A downpour of heavy rains in George led to flooding in the Garden Route town, affecting transports and damaging homes and businesses.

Kumsa Masizana of the South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecast that the SAWS issued a level-2 warning for rain along the south coast of the Western Cape. "A significant amount of rainfall is expected over a 24-hour period," Masizana said.

The Garden Route District Municipality (GRDM) urged residents to say home, releasing a statement that read:

"The GRDM Joint Operations Centre (JOC) has been activated to monitor the heavy rainfall experienced in certain parts of the Garden Route. The main area of concern remains George and surroundings.

"The GRDM Emergency call centre has confirmed that all logged calls currently relate to incidents in the George Municipal area. The GRDM JOC has requested their disaster management coordinators from Bitou and Mossel Bay to activate JOCs in those respective areas."