Egypt Has Infrastructure to Host Different Int'l, Continental Championships

18 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhy asserted that Egypt has strong infrastructure to host different international and continental championships.

Sobhy said the political leadership cares about building the character of the Egyptians and paying attention to public health.

This came during Sobhy's participation in a press conference of Ironman World Championship which was organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports as part of the activities of the Red Sea festival for sports tourism.

Sobhy thanked Transport Minister Kamel el Wazir and Local Development Minister Mahmoud Shaarawy on their efforts to render the championship successful.

Sobhy wished luck to 1,500 participants in the 1st championship from 72 countries.

For his part, Red Sea Governor Amr Hanafi expressed happiness over hosting the championship in Hurghada.

