Egypt Prioritizes Projects of Localizing Green Hydrogen

18 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli asserted that Egypt prioritizes the projects of localizing green hydrogen especially with the decision taken to host COP 27.

This came during a meeting under Madbouli on Thursday to review the vision of the SCZone on localizing the industry of green hydrogen in the region.

Three international consortiums submitted bids to establish projects to produce green hydrogen in Sokhna and East Port Said.

Madbouli said the meeting comes to review the offers to establish the projects of producing green hydrogen, asserting that these projects represent top priority of the Egyptian government.

The meeting was attended by Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker, Planning Minister Hala el Saeed, Environment Minister Yasmin Fouad and Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) Chairman Yehia Zaki.

Zaki reviewed the vision of the SCZone to attract the projects of producing green hydrogen.

Zaki added world demand on low-carbon fuel will increase during the coming period in light of the current international approaches related to decreasing carbon emissions.

Egypt has the basic potentials to localize the green hydrogen projects, he said, adding that Egypt has also great potentials to produce renewable energy at competitive prices.

The SCZone is working on attracting more foreign investments to Egypt, providing direct and indirect job opportunities, transferring international expertise and technology to Egypt and working on increasing the competitiveness of the Suez Canal.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X