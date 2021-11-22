Egypt Prioritizes Projects of Localizing Green Hydrogen

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli asserted that Egypt prioritizes the projects of localizing green hydrogen especially with the decision taken to host COP 27.

This came during a meeting under Madbouli on Thursday to review the vision of the SCZone on localizing the industry of green hydrogen in the region.

Three international consortiums submitted bids to establish projects to produce green hydrogen in Sokhna and East Port Said.

Madbouli said the meeting comes to review the offers to establish the projects of producing green hydrogen, asserting that these projects represent top priority of the Egyptian government.

The meeting was attended by Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker, Planning Minister Hala el Saeed, Environment Minister Yasmin Fouad and Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) Chairman Yehia Zaki.

Zaki reviewed the vision of the SCZone to attract the projects of producing green hydrogen.

Zaki added world demand on low-carbon fuel will increase during the coming period in light of the current international approaches related to decreasing carbon emissions.

Egypt has the basic potentials to localize the green hydrogen projects, he said, adding that Egypt has also great potentials to produce renewable energy at competitive prices.

The SCZone is working on attracting more foreign investments to Egypt, providing direct and indirect job opportunities, transferring international expertise and technology to Egypt and working on increasing the competitiveness of the Suez Canal.