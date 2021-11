Prince Charles of Wales and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, visited on Thursday Al Azhar Mosque in Islamic Cairo where they were welcomed by Grand Imam of Al Azhar Ahmed el Tayyeb.

Prince Charles and his wife took photos at the mosque's central courtyard and in front of the mosque's cistern that was set up by Prince Taj al Din al-Shobaki.

This is the second visit by Prince Charles to the mosque. His first one was paid in 2006.