Egypt Calls for Crystalizing Integrated Scenario for Meeting Palestinians' Humanitarian Needs

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry stressed Wednesday the need to crystalize an integrated scenario for meeting the humanitarian needs in Palestinian territories, especially in light of the Covid-19 fallout and rebuilding needs in Gaza.

Shoukry was addressing the ministerial meeting of the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee (AHLC) on coordinating international aid to the Palestinian people, hosted by Oslo.

In his remarks to the event, delivered via conferencing, Shoukry highlighted Egypt's efforts to offer humanitarian assistance to Palestinian brethren and contribute to the reconstruction of Gaza, touching upon President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives on that score.

Urging international donors to continue their support to the Palestinian people, Shoukry asserted that the international community must live up to its responsibility by creating an environment conducive to reviving peace talks between Palestinians and Israelis to a reach a comprehensive settlement that is based on the resolutions of international legitimacy.

In May, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi announced that Egypt would provide the Gaza Strip with $500 million to finance its reconstruction following Israel's bombing campaign against Hamas militants.

Sisi made the announcement in Paris during trilateral talks with French President Emanuel Macron and King Abdullah II of Jordan to draft a concrete cease-fire proposal.

The AHLC serves as the principal policy-level coordination mechanism for development assistance to the occupied Palestinian territories. Chaired by Norway and co-sponsored by the EU and the US, the AHLC seeks to promote dialogue between donors, the Palestinian Authority and the Government of Israel.