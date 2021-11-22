Egypt: Medusa Drills Kick Off With Participation of Egypt, Greece, Cyprus, UAE

18 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Armed forces from Egypt, Greece, Cyprus, and the UAE take part in the air and naval drills (MEDUSA 11) which kicked off on Thursday. Jordan will participate in the several days drills as an observer.

Egypt's mistral-class helicopter carrier Gamal Abdel Nasser takes part in the exercises alongside several maritime pieces and multi-task planes.

Egyptian and Greek naval forces will start the drills southeast of Crete island.

The exercises fall within the framework of exchanging expertise and promoting military cooperation between Egypt and friendly states.

