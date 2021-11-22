Egypt: Transport Minister Inspects E-Buses of MCV

18 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Transport Minister Kamel el Wazir inspected the Manufacturing Commercial Vehicles (MCV) company within the framework of the political leadership's plans to expand eco-friendly public transportation.

The state is also seeking to purchase electric buses alongside buses operating by natural gas to operate in the New Administrative Capital and a number of cities, like Sharm el Sheikh and New Alamein.

He added that the ministry is keen on offering high-level services at the New Administrative Capital.

He inspected a number e-buses which were manufactured to be exported.

Wazir said the ministry will promote the fleet of the Arab Union Land Transport (Superjet) with e-buses in addition to 20 natural gas-run buses.

