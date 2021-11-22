Egypt: Transport Minister Inspects E-Buses of MCV

Transport Minister Kamel el Wazir inspected the Manufacturing Commercial Vehicles (MCV) company within the framework of the political leadership's plans to expand eco-friendly public transportation.

The state is also seeking to purchase electric buses alongside buses operating by natural gas to operate in the New Administrative Capital and a number of cities, like Sharm el Sheikh and New Alamein.

He added that the ministry is keen on offering high-level services at the New Administrative Capital.

He inspected a number e-buses which were manufactured to be exported.

Wazir said the ministry will promote the fleet of the Arab Union Land Transport (Superjet) with e-buses in addition to 20 natural gas-run buses.