Egyptian Reforms Under Sisi's Leadership 'Password' to Overcome Energy Challenges

18 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Engineer Tareq el Mulla reiterated the commitment of the Egyptian State under President Abdel Fattah El Sisi towards the achievement of further political and economic stability, according to a statement by the ministry on Thursday.

"This is the password to overcome challenges Egypt was facing between 2011 and 2013 and to realize several successes for the Egyptian economy in general and the energy sector in particular," added Mulla at a symposium at Expo 2020 Dubai exhibition.

Egypt's successful products in this important event reflect development in Egypt toward the establishment of the new republic, he said.

Mulla said a high visitor turnout has been recorded at the Egyptian pavilion, which, he added reflects its great importance and distinction among all pavilions participating in the exhibition.

