Africa: Trade Exchange Between Egypt, AU Jumps 35.7 Percent in 9 Months

Trade Exchange between Egypt and the African Union states jumped 35.7% in the first nine months of 2021 compared with the corresponding period of 2020, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) on Thursday.

Egypt's exports to the AU states reached 3.9 billion dollars from January to September 2021 against 2.9 billion dollars in the corresponding period of 2020.

Five AU countries took the lion share of Egypt's exports topped by Libya with exports worth 711 million dollars then Sudan (588 million dollars), Morocco (513 million dollars), Algeria (448 million dollars) and Kenya (284 million dollar).

Egypt's imports from the AU states recorded 1.45 billion dollars in the first nine months of 2021 up by 30.2 percent from corresponding period of 2020.