Africa: Angola Re-Elected to UN Committee On Administration and Finance

21 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

New York — Angola was re-elected member of the Consultative Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Matters of the United Nations General Assembly, for the 2022-2024 triennium.

The deed results from the re-election, by acclamation, of the diplomat Makiese kinkela Augusto, representing the African group, for a new term, starting on January 1, 2022.

Makiese kinkela Augusto, with more than 17 years of diplomatic career, had already been elected to this body in 2018, within the scope of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, for the period 2019-202.

The advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ) is a subsidiary body of the UN General Assembly, responsible for managing the human, material and financial resources of the United Nations secretariat, its specialized agencies, offices and representations around the world.

It is also responsible for programming, managing, approving, reviewing, examining and evaluating the costs and expenses of the UN general, regular and extraordinary budget.

The re-election took place on November 16, as part of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X