Africa: Angola Re-Elected to UN Committee On Administration and Finance

New York — Angola was re-elected member of the Consultative Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Matters of the United Nations General Assembly, for the 2022-2024 triennium.

The deed results from the re-election, by acclamation, of the diplomat Makiese kinkela Augusto, representing the African group, for a new term, starting on January 1, 2022.

Makiese kinkela Augusto, with more than 17 years of diplomatic career, had already been elected to this body in 2018, within the scope of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, for the period 2019-202.

The advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ) is a subsidiary body of the UN General Assembly, responsible for managing the human, material and financial resources of the United Nations secretariat, its specialized agencies, offices and representations around the world.

It is also responsible for programming, managing, approving, reviewing, examining and evaluating the costs and expenses of the UN general, regular and extraordinary budget.

The re-election took place on November 16, as part of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly.