Uganda: Mixed Emotions As COP26 Ends

Kampala, Uganda — On Nov.13, as thousands of climate scientists, diplomats, senior government officials, civil society activists, bankers and fossil fuel executives exited Glasgow, almost a day after the COP26 was scheduled to end, many left with mixed emotions.

The two week climate conference was hosted by the UK government in partnership with Italy and took place in the Scottish city starting Oct.31. But it somehow went into "over time" as negotiators mainly from the so-called global south pitted their wits against those from the richer western world and emerging economies such as China and India as they fine-tuned the minutest of detail to reach an agreement.

Holding back tears, Alok Sharma, the COP26 president said the Glasgow Climate Pact had succeeded in keeping alive the global ambition of halting the global temperatures at 1.5 degrees.

"But the pulse is weak and will only survive if governments keep promises and translate their commitments into rapid action," he said while closing the summit.

Sharma said all countries, nearly 200 of them, had agreed to revisit and strengthen their current emissions targets to 2030, known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), starting next year.

He also counted the Paris Rulebook-- the guidelines for how the Paris Agreement is implemented-- as part of the success of the conference considering it had taken six years to strike this particular deal.

With the rule book is now in place, Sharma said, it will now allow for the full delivery of the landmark accord, after an agreement on a transparency process which will hold countries to account as they deliver on their targets was reached.

In addition, Article 6, which establishes a tougher framework for countries to exchange carbon credits through the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), was also agreed upon.

The final COP26 text followed two years of intense diplomacy and campaigns undertaken by the UK Presidency to raise ambition and secure action from almost 200 countries. Sharma noted that when the UK took on the COP26 mantle, in partnership with Italy, nearly two years ago, only 30% of the world was covered by net zero targets. This figure is now at around 90%, he said, adding that over the same period, 154 Parties had submitted new national targets, representing 80% of global emissions.

The UK presidency, Sharma noted, has also been focused on driving action to deliver emissions reductions.

"We have seen a huge shift in coal, with many more countries committing to phase out unabated coal power and ending international coal financing," he said, "We have (also) seen a marked commitment to protect precious natural habitats, with 90% of the world's forests covered by a pledge from 130 countries to end deforestation by 2030."

The Glasgow conference was also credited for heeding calls from civil society and countries most vulnerable to climate impacts to "phase down" fossil fuels although the original ambition was a "phase-out."

But Sharma also understood the enormity of the task ahead. He said the pact would only be delivered with concerted and immediate global efforts among them yearly political roundtables to consider global progress reports, starting with a Leaders' Summit in 2023.

"From here, we must now move forward together and deliver on the expectations set out in the Glasgow Climate Pact, and close the vast gap which remains."

"It is up to all of us to sustain our lodestar of keeping 1.5 degrees within reach and to continue our efforts to get finance flowing and boost adaptation. After the collective dedication which has delivered the Glasgow Climate Pact, our work here cannot be wasted," Sharma said.

Challenging COP

But Antonio Guterres, the Secretary General of the UN was more measured about the achievements at COP26 putting into consideration the mood that permeated the conference during the 14 days of the negotiations.

"This was an extremely challenging conference. They have shown remarkable expertise in reaching consensus among parties," Guterres said in reference to the thousands of negotiators who often spent long hours threshing out deals agreeable to most if not all countries.

"The approved texts are a compromise. They reflect the interests, the conditions, the contradictions and the state of political will in the world today," he said.

"They take important steps, but unfortunately the collective political will was not enough to overcome some deep contradictions," Guterres said, "We are still knocking on the door of climate catastrophe; it is time to go into emergency mode -- or our chance of reaching net zero will itself be zero."

While the unprecedented fossil fuels phase out pledge was weakened by a last minute deal between China (the world's largest fossil fuel consumer), the U.S. (the world's largest fossil-fuel producer), the EU and India, it is still there.

In the final hours of COP, India, South Africa, Iran and Nigeria expressed opposition to even the more diluted language, with the potential at one point for the mention of coal to be entirely removed.

The text finally adopted referred to a coal "phase down", rather than coal phase out, in response to which Fiji expressed astonishment and immense disappointment, noting that phase 'down' has no quantifiable end point.

But analysts noted that despite the watering down from "phase-out" to "phase down", the cause of the climate crisis has for the first time since the Kyoto Protocol been called out by the 198 signatories of the Paris Agreement.

Still, the change in language was condemned by small island states, Switzerland, Mexico and - ironically - the EU, which decided to support the shift despite slamming it as a "bad economic choice."

COP26, they said, had failed those most impacted by the climate crisis now. The EU and the U.S. refused to create a fund that the poorest countries could draw on for crisis response - outraging small islands and many climate vulnerable nations.

'Greenwash festival'

Days before the conference ended, plain talking Greta Thunberg, the young Swedish climate activist, had already got a clue of how COP26 would end. She noted during one of the protests organised outside the conference venue how the conference had already failed at so many levels.

"This is no longer a climate conference; this is now a global north greenwash festival," she said, "The COP has turned into a PR event, where leaders are giving beautiful speeches and announcing fancy commitments and targets while behind the curtains, the governments of the global north are still refusing to take any drastic action."

"It should be obvious that we cannot solve a crisis with the same methods that got us into it in the first place," she added, "We are tired of their blah, blah, blah."

Dr Jeni Miller, the executive director of the Global Climate and Health Alliance noted how the health community had gone to Glasgow with clear demands from 46 million health workers on issues critical to protecting people's health and social equity - yet COP26 had delivered on just a few of them.

"Coming out of this COP, governments cannot assume that they can now rest - they must instead push far beyond what is asked of them in the Glasgow Climate Pact in order to achieve what is required to protect human health from climate change," she said in a statement released just hours after the closure of the conference.

"To top it off, governments failed to deliver the $100 billion per year of climate finance that had been previously promised by last year, and any approach to compensating low income countries for the health and other impacts they are already struggling with is absent from the COP26 outcome documents."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rachel Cleetus, a policy director and lead economist in the Climate and Energy Programme at the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) has been attending the U.N.'s international climate talks and partnering with the international community on climate and energy policies for more than 14 years. She too appeared disappointed with the COP26 outcomes.

"Nations gathered in Glasgow with the undeniable reality of the climate crisis, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, unfolding starkly around the world," she said.

"Scientists, youth activists and representatives from communities on the frontlines of this crisis also joined, bringing the power of facts and the moral clarity of their lived experiences, while advocating for robust solutions."

She had also been encouraged by a flurry of new climate initiatives announced in the first week created momentum that unfortunately stalled out in week two. A surprise joint declaration by the United States and China, while a valuable demonstration of diplomacy between the world's two largest emitters, failed to provide any new tangible commitments.

But Cleetus says the Glasgow Climate Pact failed to prioritise climate finance for developing countries to transition away from fossil fuels, adapt to worsening impacts, and cope with irreparable loss and damage from climate change.

"The final COP26 decision is overwhelmingly compromised by countries that have contributed most greatly to the climate crisis and once again denies justice for climate vulnerable developing countries already experiencing loss of lives, livelihoods, culturally significant sites, and critical ecosystems. It also reflects the pervasive access and equity issues that plagued the Glasgow talks from the start.

For Miller, developed countries cannot just keep talking about finance for loss and damage and adaptation - they need to deliver the necessary resources. "This has got to be a major focus of COP27, which will be hosted by Egypt on behalf of the Africa region."