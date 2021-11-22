Malawi: Oryx Buys K30bn Flats for Suspended Nocma CEO Dulla

Oryx Energies is alleged to have bought blocks of flats valued close to K30 billion (approximately $3.5 million) for suspended NOCMA CEO Gift Dulla, Nyasa Times has established.

The stretch of flats is in Lusaka, Zambia around Kingsland - ZAF area in big-ticket Ibex Hill.

Malawi Police Service's Fiscal and Fraud section last year arrested National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gift Dulla on allegations of fraud and abuse of office.

"He was arrested in connection with issues of money, which he apparently wanted to use to help fund the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) during the June 23, 2020 Constitutional Court sanctioned Fresh Presidential Polls," said a police source.

Dulla is yet to be formally tried and he is on suspension.

It is alleged that Dulla was arrested for the creation of a bank account that Nocma wanted to use in bankrolling DPP's campaign ahead of the fresh presidential elections.

There is controversy over oil deals currently for the intended award of contracts to new players.

Old suppliers being replaced are Sahara and Oryx.

Nocma currently has no CEO following the suspension of Dulla last year to pave the way for investigations into alleged financial and procurement mismanagement at the entity.

Dulla was suspended alongside director of finance (DoF) Richard Milanzi and the Nocma board appointed Buluma as acting CEO with Dingiswayo Sambo as acting DoF.

But Buluma reverted to the position of deputy CEO after political pressure that she has been an operative of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and there are a spate of investigations into alleged plunder of various State enterprises during the era of DPP.

Nocma Limited is wholly owned by the Government of Malawi and was formed in line with the National Energy Policy of January 2003, but was registered on December 14 2010 under the Companies Act of 1984.

The strategic company is involved in fuel importation, storage at strategic fuel reserves and distribution nationwide.

It is complemented by Petroleum Importers Limited, a consortium of private sector petroleum trading companies.