Tunisia: Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse Not Visible in Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — A partial lunar eclipse occurred Friday in some parts of the world but was not visible in Tunisia. It was visible from North and South America, Australia, and parts of Europe and Asia, the National Institute of Meteorology said.

At the maximum point of the eclipse - at 09:02 UTC - 97% of the moon's face was covered by the dark inner part of Earth's shadow, called the umbra. The remaining sliver of the lunar disk was deep within the lighter, outer part of Earth's shadow, known as the penumbra.

The partial lunar eclipse is 3 hours 28 minutes and 24 seconds long. It is the longest partial umbral eclipse of this century.

The overall duration of the November 2021 eclipse - from the moment the moon entered Earth's penumbral shadow, to the moment it left - was around 21,693 seconds (about 6 hours and 2 minutes). This is unusually long for a non-total lunar eclipse.

Lunar eclipses occur when Earth's shadow blocks the sun's light, which otherwise reflects off the moon.