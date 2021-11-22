Tunisia: First Edition of Made in Libya Business Fair Next November 23-27 in Tunis

19 November 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The first edition of Tunisian-Libyan business fair Made in Libya is slated to be held in Tunis next November 23-27, the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy said on Friday.

The agenda includes a business forum (November 23) which will focus on trade and industrial cooperation.

An exhibition will also be organised with the participation of 150 Libyan enterprises, in addition to B2B meetings between Tunisian and Libyan economic operators to increase partnership and cooperation opportunities.

The event is designed to foster the exchange of expertise and experiences in areas in connection to support of enterprises, scale up economic cooperation, increase trade and sharpen the competitive edge of businesses in both countries.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X