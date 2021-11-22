Tunisia: First Edition of Made in Libya Business Fair Next November 23-27 in Tunis

Tunis/Tunisia — The first edition of Tunisian-Libyan business fair Made in Libya is slated to be held in Tunis next November 23-27, the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy said on Friday.

The agenda includes a business forum (November 23) which will focus on trade and industrial cooperation.

An exhibition will also be organised with the participation of 150 Libyan enterprises, in addition to B2B meetings between Tunisian and Libyan economic operators to increase partnership and cooperation opportunities.

The event is designed to foster the exchange of expertise and experiences in areas in connection to support of enterprises, scale up economic cooperation, increase trade and sharpen the competitive edge of businesses in both countries.