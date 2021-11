Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria and Patriarch of St. Mark Diocese has received UK's Prince Charles of Wales in the presence of HG Bishop Angaelos of London.

In statements on Friday, Spokesman for the Coptic Orthodox Church Moussa Ibrahim said the meeting touched on climate issues and global interest in this file.

This is the second time that Prince Charles and Pope Tawadros meet. The first one was in May of 2017.

MENA