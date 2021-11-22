Namibia: Immigration Official Charged for Bribery

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested an immigration official accused of allegedly accepting bribes from foreign nationals in exchange for being released from prison.

The ACC said the immigration officer - Abner Nangolo - was arrested over allegations of corruption last month, ACC spokesperson Josefina Nghituwamata told The Namibian last week.

Nangolo allegedly solicited a bribe of N$1 500 from one foreign national, in addition to N$3 000 solicited from another.

She said it is alleged that Nangolo arrests foreign nationals and demands payment from friends and family members of the detainees, in exchange for their release.

"It is further alleged that the accused would then receive payments but never release the detainees or take them for a tribunal to be deported," she said.

According to the ACC, Nangolo appeared in court on 21 October, and was granted bail of N$4 000 on condition that he does not interfere with the investigation, and not leave Windhoek without permission from the investigating officer.

Nangolo will appear in court again on 11 January.

The ACC said it has observed an increase in bribery cases involving public officials. This is partly due to the slow response of the respective administrative authorities in charging suspects.

"We call on administrative authorities to immediately and appropriately attend to cases of public officials who are found guilty of serious misconduct and wrongdoings," said Nghituwamata.

She said it is high time administrative authorities and employers alike take stern action against such officials if found guilty, if the vision of a corruption-free Namibia is to be achieved.

When Zimbabwean national Thabani Mhlanga (35) was arrested in September, he was handed a note with a phone number to contact the immigration officer if he wanted to be freed from jail.

He didn't call.

The immigration officer - Nangolo - then showed up at the Otjomuise Police Station and allegedly demanded a N$1 500 bribe for Mhlanga's release.

Mhlanga said he paid the bribe but Nangolo allegedly didn't keep his promise.

"He told us that we should each pay N$1 500 if we wanted to go out of prison. I paid because he said he was the only one eligible to take me out. He didn't release me. Instead, he asked me to pay another N$1 500," said Mhlanga.

Mhlanga and nine other foreign nationals were kept in different prisons around Windhoek, allegedly at the instruction of Nangolo - for two months without charge.

In most cases, Nangolo is accused of illegally arresting foreign nationals in the absence of a police officer.

Nangolo's luck, however, ran out when the ACC set a trap on 20 October, before his arrest at Black Chain Mall in Katutura.

Mhlanga said there is evidence against Nangolo because the police were present when he took the money.

Mhlanga said his children were surviving on handouts while he was in jail.

"I feel sad because I have a family to take care of. My next step is to see where I can get money from because of the funds I had, I paid rent where I was staying and the rest I paid to Nangolo. I will call my parents to send me some money so that I can go to Zimbabwe and fix my papers," he said.

Moses Ndlovu, who has been fighting for the release of foreign nationals from prison, accused the immigration ministry of a cover-up due to their knowledge of one of their colleagues being arrested for allegedly demanding bribes and keeping foreign nationals in jail for two months without charges.

Those who were held at Windhoek Police Station are Michael Hungwe, Allain Chikore, Marshall Zhuwau, Marshall Lewis, Brian Chibhanguza and Walter Katsala. Those who were held at the Otjomuise Police Station are Munyaradzi Kurichengera Tafadzwa Nyanga, Izek Mayinoti and Thabani Mhlanga.

The ACC said the arrest and detaining of 10 foreign nationals has nothing to do with them and referred The Namibian to the immigration ministry.

The ministry failed to respond to questions sent to them. Instead, it allegedly released the foreign nationals from prison while the newspaper was probing the matter last week.

Ndlovu said this means corruption has spread to grassroots level.

"There are courts in Namibia. These people were asking to be taken to court and face their music there, not at the police station through a corrupt individual immigration officer. That is unfair," he said.

Nangolo didn't reply to questions sent to him.