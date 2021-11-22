Namibia: Swapo Suspends Branch Coordinator for Alleged Misconduct

THE Swapo Walvis Bay Urban district committee recently suspended the Okahenge branch coordinator and member of the district executive committee with immediate effect for alleged misconduct.

Reinhold Shipwikineni, who was suspended on 10 November, has been accused of bringing the party's name into disrepute.

Shipwikineni has been vocal against mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations and has on several occasions openly illustrated discontent against president Hage Geingob.

The party listed 12 violations in a suspension letter seen by The Namibian.

Among the violations, the district executive said Shipwikineni was tribalist and disrespectful towards the district secretariat and the president.

"You repeatedly sow serious division and tribalism within the district and all other Swapo WhatsApp social platforms by having consistently referred to fellow Swapo members as Harambee or Hage-hand-clappers, Walvis Bay mbwittis and Baainars (sic)," said the letter.

The committee also accused Shipwikineni of openly supporting Independent Patriots for Change president Panduleni Itula, as well as writing letters to the national leadership and ministry in his personal capacity.

The committee said Shipwikineni failed to channel his grievances through regional structures, as per the party rules.

The district information and mobilisation officer, Claudiaus Ikera, confirmed Shipwikineni's suspension.

"He must come and answer the allegations of misconduct against him. For now we don't regard him as part of the district any more. As a result he will be on suspension until the region has pronounced itself.

Ikera said a disciplinary committee will be established to deal with the matter further.

Shipwikineni, however, is unfazed by the suspension.

"The so-called suspension is invalid and unconstitutional. There is no provision in the party constitution that supports it, therefore, I remain a branch coordinator of Okahenge, Walvis Bay Urban.

"I will not be shaken by the so-called suspension," he says.