Namibia: Swapo Suspends Branch Coordinator for Alleged Misconduct

22 November 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

THE Swapo Walvis Bay Urban district committee recently suspended the Okahenge branch coordinator and member of the district executive committee with immediate effect for alleged misconduct.

Reinhold Shipwikineni, who was suspended on 10 November, has been accused of bringing the party's name into disrepute.

Shipwikineni has been vocal against mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations and has on several occasions openly illustrated discontent against president Hage Geingob.

The party listed 12 violations in a suspension letter seen by The Namibian.

Among the violations, the district executive said Shipwikineni was tribalist and disrespectful towards the district secretariat and the president.

"You repeatedly sow serious division and tribalism within the district and all other Swapo WhatsApp social platforms by having consistently referred to fellow Swapo members as Harambee or Hage-hand-clappers, Walvis Bay mbwittis and Baainars (sic)," said the letter.

The committee also accused Shipwikineni of openly supporting Independent Patriots for Change president Panduleni Itula, as well as writing letters to the national leadership and ministry in his personal capacity.

The committee said Shipwikineni failed to channel his grievances through regional structures, as per the party rules.

The district information and mobilisation officer, Claudiaus Ikera, confirmed Shipwikineni's suspension.

"He must come and answer the allegations of misconduct against him. For now we don't regard him as part of the district any more. As a result he will be on suspension until the region has pronounced itself.

Ikera said a disciplinary committee will be established to deal with the matter further.

Shipwikineni, however, is unfazed by the suspension.

"The so-called suspension is invalid and unconstitutional. There is no provision in the party constitution that supports it, therefore, I remain a branch coordinator of Okahenge, Walvis Bay Urban.

"I will not be shaken by the so-called suspension," he says.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X