Namibia: Scramble for Water At Chau

News - National | 2021-11-22

- ELIZABETH MWENGO

RESIDENTS of the Chau settlement in the Kavango West region have been faced with a water crisis since late last year when their boreholes stopped functioning.

Chau is 290 km outside Rundu, and the settlement's residents are mainly San people.

Residents have turned to using water from uncovered wells, which is not suitable for human consumption.

"We have been crying for clean water, but until now we have not received any help. If we knew which doors to knock on for help, we would have done that.

"Imagine if a snake falls in, we will drink this water, and only after the snake has decomposed and the skin has started floating to the surface will we know the danger we are in," Batlemeus Kandjimi, a community member, says.

"The well is too deep and we put wood on top of it to stand on while we are collecting water with a bucket fastened to a long rope," he says.

During the rainy season residents say they collect rainwater in buckets.

They have resorted to digging their own wells, but this has not been very successful as they are able to dig up to a certain depth only, residents say.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform has, however, assisted by digging two wells in the settlement, they say.

Residents also walk two to three kilometres to the nearby Bravo settlement to collect water, they say.

Bravo accesses water from a school in the area which has a borehole.

"Sometimes when they get to Bravo there is no water, and our animals have no water.

"Now we don't know if we have to fetch water in containers and share with our domestic animals," Johannes Sipora Jr says.

Regional councillor Shiudifonya Kandjimi says: "Water has been a problem in that area. There are a lot of illegal settlers, and these people come with a lot of cattle. The boreholes then start having problems and deteriorate.

"There is, however, hope for improvement as we are expecting contractors who will come and assess the situation and work on it," Kandjimi says.