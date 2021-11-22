South Africa: Home Affairs On Zimbabwe Exemption Permit

press release

No decision has been made on the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit

The Department of Home Affairs has noted a misleading online news article, purportedly emanating from Zimbabwe, which has subsequently been followed by social media posts claiming that Zimbabwe Exemption Permits have been extended for a period of five years.

This is patently untrue. Paddling this untruth is obviously aimed at pressuring the South African Government into making a particular decision in relation to these permits.

Secondly, in South Africa, there is nothing called a Home Affairs Ministerial Committee on Zimbabwe Permits. Such a committee has never existed at Home Affairs.

The matter of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit is still to be considered by Cabinet. The next regular Cabinet sitting is scheduled for next week.

Communication on this will be made through the regular post Cabinet communications protocols.