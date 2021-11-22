Liberia: WASHC Launches Roadmap On Ending Open Defecation

The office of the water sanitation and hygiene commission WASHC has for the first time developed a roadmap in Liberia that will catalog activities to end open defecation come 2025.

The "Liberia ending open defecation " roadmap will be launched officially today, Friday, November 19, 2021, in Monrovia.

Speaking Thursday, November 18, 2021, at the Ministry of Information regular press briefings, chief executive officer of the commission Ambassador Bobby Whitfield said the roadmap was drafted by CLTS to address open defecation issues globally.

The launch of the program here will put Liberia on par with countries that have blueprints in ending open defecation.

Amb. Whitefield said Liberia has brought in the country an Indian expert Dr. Kamal Kar, who currently chairs the community-led total sanitation project.

The CLTS program is used by the United Nations in more than 77 countries, including Nigeria.

India was the largest open defecation country in the world, but since the launch of the CLTS program, it has moved to an open defecation series country.

Bobby claims approximately 5 million Liberians, the entire population lack access to toilets, adding that the WASHC board will set a standard policy in monitoring the roadmap.

He stressed that development should not only be about building roads but improving the lives of the people, adding that it can be done by ending open defecation.

Dr. Kamal Kar said 64 percent of Liberians in rural areas lack access to sanitation, but the number has reduced in Monrovia.

He noted that Liberians cannot make progress without the effort of every human being in the country.