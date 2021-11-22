South Africa: Basic Education Hosts the Colloquium On the Key to Gender Responsive and Socially Inclusive Education, 22 to 23 Nov

press release

The Department of Basic Education will host a Colloquium on Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) under the main theme "the key to gender responsive and socially inclusive education". The colloquium will be held at the CSIR Conference Centre in Brummeria, Pretoria on Monday, 22 and Tuesday, 23 November 2021.

The CSE has been part of the curriculum since the year 2000, with the only change being that, in 2015, the Department developed the Scripted Lesson Plans (SLPs). which are currently being tested in five provinces to strengthen the teaching of CSE in schools. The SLPs are support materials that are designed to aid teachers and learners to address these important topics in a systematic manner.

The core aims of the CSE and its SLPs are to ensure that learners build an understanding of concepts, content, values and attitudes related to sexuality, sexual behaviour change, as well as leading safe and healthy lives. The SLPs, which are being used in the CSE pilot phase in selected schools, were placed on the DBE website for all South Africans to access.

Some of the topics to be discussed during the colloquium will be on Intersections of CSE and Social Inclusion and Intersections of CSE and Gender Diversity. Academics, professionals, health and education experts will deliver paper on different abstracts which includes Parental Responses to Comprehensive Sexuality Education at Home; Reflecting on Religion, Faith and Comprehensive Sexuality Education and Comprehensive sexuality education for learners living with disabilities.

Members of the media are invited to the colloquium as follows:

Date: Monday, 22 - Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Time: 09h00

Venue: CSIR Conference Centre, Meiring Naudé Road Brummeria, Pretoria