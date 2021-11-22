Gambia: International Golf Tournament Commences in Gambia

The 2020 Gambia Open international golf tournament organised by the Gambia Golf Association (GGA) in partnership with Fajara Club, is currently underway at the Sir Dawda Jawara-Fajara Club Golf Course.

The tournament will take place between 16th to 21st November 2021.

Ebrima Jawara, president of The Gambia Golf Association (GGA), said this year's tournament being the first open following the sad passing of his father, Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara in 2019, is dedicated to his memory.

He added that his late father was a keen golfer, and a member of Fajara Club from 1963 to 2019 and the first Chief Patron of the Gambia Golf Association (GGA) when it was formed in 2009.

"This is also the first Gambia Open to be played at the newly renamed Sir Dawda Jawara - Fajara Club Golf Course, and I express sincere gratitude to members of Fajara Club, especially Club Chairman Ram Mohan who spearheaded the initiative and other important stakeholders, for this great honour bestowed on my late father and the Jawara Clan."

He, on behalf of the GGA and Fajara Club thanked all their visitors for making the journey to participate in their modest tournament.

2020 GAMBIA OPEN SCHEDULE

Tuesday 16 November and Wednesday 17 November 2021: Practice days at Fajara club

Wednesday 17 November 2021: Caddy competition - medal

1 round (18 holes) of medal. All groups tee off from No. 1, starting at 9.00am

Wednesday 17 November 2021: Cocktail draw at Dandimayo hotel Time: 4.30pm

Thursday 18 November 2021: Amateur 9-hole round - Stableford

1 round (9 holes) of Stableford. Shot-gun tee off at 9.00am

Friday 19 November 2021: Professional day one - medal

1 round (18 holes) of medal. All groups tee off from No. 1, starting at 8.30am

Saturday 20 November 2021: Professional day two (final day) - medal

1 round (18 holes) of medal. All groups tee off from No 1, starting at 8.30am

Sunday 21 November 2021: Amateur 18-hole round - stableford

1 round (18 holes) of stableford. Shot-gun tee off at 9.00am

Sunday 21 November 2021: lunch and presentation of prizes

Time: 2.00pm at the 19th, Fajara Club

PROFESSIONALS

The winners of the professional category will be given D52, 000; winners up with D22, 000; 3rd place D11, 000; 4th place D6, 000; 5th place D4, 000; 6th place D3, 000 and 7th place D2, 000.

SPECIAL PRIZES FOR AMATEURS

There is expected to be a special prizes for the amateurs

