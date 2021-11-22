Gambia: Essa Faal Promises Lamin Kotto Youths Football Education And Standard Field

Essa Mbye Faal has promised the youths of Lamin Kotto that he would ensure football education and build a football field for them if he emerges victorious in the December 4th Election.

Essa and the delegation held a rally at the Lamin Kotto Football Field after a youth football match was played in their midst by youths of the village. After the match, handshakes were made with the politician.

While addressing a large congregation, he said "we can play football. We can play way better than them. No doubt, we are slyer with the ball. We are good at playing the game. But the problem is that we don't know the game. We can play the game but we don't know the game (the necessary tactics and strategy necessary in football)," he said to the youths of Lamin Kotto, while justifying his position as to the need for football education in the country.

"The government has not invested in sports in the country," he said to the youths of Koba Kunda.

"There is also no football field here. Where you play are normally terrains or sandy fields. Every Gambian player has a hip problem because of these bad fields. Give us your votes, we would erect for you fields, good coaches, academies, and within 10 years we would have many professionals."