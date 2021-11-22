Gambia: AAH, GRCS Deliver New Borehole to Mbafafu Community

Action Against Hunger (AAH) with the technical collaboration of The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS) recently handed over a newly drilled Solar Powered Water Pumping and Reticulation Systems to the community of Mbafafu.

The ceremony was held at the village in Sami District, Central River Region North. The project under Konkobayo, was funded by the European Union and Thani Bin Abbdullah Al Thani Humanitarian Fund for communities in Central River and Upper River Regions.

The project is a nutrition sensitive being implemented in 40 communities in URR and CRR. The project seeks to improve food and nutrition security of vulnerable communities, households and individuals in the targeted districts of these two regions.

The challenges in accessing clean portable water in the area prompted the donors to come up with borehole project so as to end the drudgery involved in lifting and transporting it. This they believe will end the hardships most women undergo in accessing portable drinking water, which is a basic necessity in life.

At the handing over of one of the boreholes project implemented by GRCS on Wednesday, Ablavi Djossou, country manager for Action Against Hunger (AAH), assuring donors and implementing partners of their continued which are Women Initiative The Gambia, WASDA and The Gambia Red Cross Society in ensuring timely delivery of works.

The ambitious project under the Konkobayo is drilling boreholes for communities such as; Jagula, Sare Jallow and Mbafafu at the tune of D 6,007,657.50.

Djossou said they were looking for strong and reliable partners in The Gambia to implement the project and found all the qualities they were looking for in The Gambia Red Cross Society, WASDA and WIG.

She thanked GRCS for their commitment, professionalism and dedication in ensuring that they completed a quality borehole drilling on time. "We are proud to have worked with GRCS, WASDA and WIG on this project."

Alhagie Morro Jawla, chief of Sami District, said GRCS humanitarian efforts, assistance and interventions are not only impacting on the lives and livelihoods of Gambians, but the entire African continent and world at large.

He commended AAH for their effort in eradicating hunger and malnutrition in the country, adding that without water there will be no health and development.

He thus called on the community of Mbafafu to take ownership of the project and ensure the project is sustainable.

Lamin Kujabi, director of Planning at Kuntaur Area Council (KAC), in his inaugural statement, said the project will go a long way in complementing government efforts towards the attainment of quality clean drinking water.

He called on partners to continue supporting communities as many in the Central River Region are without portable and clean drinking water.

Alasan Senghore, secretary general, The Gambia Red Cross Society, expressed their commitment to continue working in serving humanity.

Isatou Ceesay, executive director of Women Initiative-The Gambia (WIG), expressed delight at the level of understanding on the Konkobayo project as manifested by the beneficiaries and its impact on the life and livelihood of the people.

She also urged the beneficiaries to put in place contingencies like contributions to ensure the sustainability of the project.

The village alkalo, Salifu Jawo, Amat Sowe, chairperson of the Village Development Committee and Kumba Jallow president of the Village Women Association, all expressed appreciation to the donors and all those who contributed towards the success of the project for their efforts in providing livelihood and contributing to the health of the people of the community.

The borehole project, they acknowledged, would significantly impact positively on their lives.

