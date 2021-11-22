Namibia: Gustavo Part of Fishrot Plans - ACC Officer

FISHROT accused Ricardo Gustavo took part in meetings where the setting up of companies that would get access to Namibian fishing quotas which were passed on to Icelandic-owned companies was planned, an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) investigator has testified in the Windhoek High Court.

On the fourth day of the hearing of a bail application by Gustavo (46), ACC investigator Andreas Kanyangela told judge Herman Oosthuizen on Friday that according to evidence gathered by the ACC, Gustavo was part of a delegation that travelled to Angola in January 2014, to discuss a bilateral fisheries cooperation agreement between Angola and Namibia.

Also in the delegation were Sacky Shanghala, James Hatuikulipi and Tamson Hatuikulipi - now among Gustavo's co-accused in the Fishrot case - and Icelandic fishing company executive Jóhannes Stefánsson, Kanyangela said.

Stefánsson later became the whistleblower whose revelations of alleged high-level corruption in the Namibian fishing industry led to the arrest of the 10 men currently charged in the Fishrot case.

Kanyangela said during the January 2014 meeting in Angola, it was discussed how companies would be set up in Angola and Namibia and fishing quotas would be obtained.

He said Gustavo also - again with Shanghala, James Hatuikulipi, Tamson Hatuikulipi and Stefánsson - visited Iceland in August 2014, when an agreement that the Icelandic fishing companies group Samherji would utilise fishing quotas allocated under a fisheries cooperation agreement between Namibia and Angola was signed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kanyangela said during that visit to Iceland it was agreed that the Samherji group would pay only a quarter of the agreed price for the Namibian fishing quotas to which it was given access to the Namibian company Namgomar Pesca Namibia, of which Gustavo was the only director.

The remaining 75% of usage fees for the Namibian quotas were to be paid to a company of James Hatuikulipi, Tundavala Invest, in Dubai, Kanyangela said.

A Samherji company in Cyprus subsequently paid a total amount of US$4,1 million into a Dubai bank account of Tundavala Invest, he added.

He said Namgomar Pesca Namibia received some N$38 million in payments, but declared only an income of N$9 million to Namibia's tax authorities.

The company also did not make payments to its supposed shareholder, the Angolan company Namgomar Pesca Limitada, Kanyangela said.

All of the money received by Namgomar Pesca Namibia was used for the benefit of the accused in the Fishrot case, including Gustavo, who benefited to the tune of about N$22 million, Kanyangela claimed.

He told the court he is opposed to bail being granted to Gustavo, whom he accused of having been part of a syndicate which looted the marine resources of Namibia.

Testifying earlier during his bail hearing, Gustavo said it was "a diabolical lie" that he had been involved in plans to set up the Namgomar Pesca companies to corruptly get access to Namibian fishing quotas.

The judge is due to hear closing arguments on Gustavo's bail application on Thursday.

Gustavo has been held in custody since his arrest on 27 November 2019.