Gambia: 1st Division League Season Begins Today

19 November 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League season is set to commence today, [Friday] across football fields in the country.

As part of the opening matches, Waa Banjul will host Gambia Armed Forces at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 8 p.m., while Gamtel will meet Samger at 10 p.m. on the same day.

Brikama United will welcome Marimoo at the Real de Banjul Football Academy field at 4 p.m. on the same day.

On Saturday 20 November 2021, Falcons will lock horns with Steve Biko at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 8 p.m., while Real de Banjul will rub shoulders with league champions Fortune at 10 pm on the same day.

Fortune will affray to stun Real de Banjul to fancy their chances of retaining their league crown.

Real de Banjul will contest to smash Fortune to maintain their hopes of clinching the country's premier league title this season after surrendering the league trophy to Fortune last season.

