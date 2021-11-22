Gambia: More GDC Militants Shift Allegiance to Barrow

On Wednesday, President Adama Barrow and his campaign team held rally in Fulabantang in Lower Fuladu where more people from the Gambia Democratic Party (GDC) have shifted support to the President's National People's Party (NPP).

Those militants are from Lower Fuladu and highlighted their commitment to supporting the president to win the upcoming election in order to complete his developmental process for the next five years.

Alkalo Mahammad Dem promised Barrow of victory because of the crowd that welcomed him.

Mam Ngorr Jagn, NPP chairman in Fuladu, emphasised that the peace that is currently prevailing in the country should be embraced by everyone.

"There was a time no one dare take mobile phone and video the president. However that is now happening. We pray for God to guide and protect the president."

Mr. Jagn told the president that his ward and the constituency will work hard for his victory come December polls. "Despite not having any source of mobility to carry our activities, we will all vote you."

Haddijatou Touray also assured the president victory in Lower Fuladu and CRR, while asking him to 'go and sleep'.

"We want you to help us with roads and we want to let you know that the rainy season was not good enough and we call for your support."

Lamin Lau Baldeh, deputy NPP youth leader, stated that the president is a man of peace, saying "we have seen people who insulted the president and walkout freely."

"I assure you that the 2392 votes in Fulabantang is yours. Lower Fuladu is 74 villages and we asked you to leave the deputy national youth mobiliser to stay with us and campaign in this district."

Abdou Boye, former constituency chairman for GDC said he has lot of reasons to leave GDC for NPP. He assured the president that "all those that switched allegiance today have more than 100 followers each."