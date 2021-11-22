Tanzania: Samia Commissions 118 Cadet Officers

President and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces ,Samia Suluhu Hassan has commissioned 118 cadet officers after completing their military trainings at the Tanzania Military Academy (TMA) in Monduli, Arusha.

The Chief in Commander awarded the position of Lieutenant to serve in the Tanzania People's Defense Force (TPDF) effective from November 22, 2021.

Commander-in-Chief commissioned the officers through power vested onto her under Article 148 (2) (a) of the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania and Section 29 (5) of the National Defence Act.

"I commission you to be officers in the Tanzania People's Defense Forces to the position of Lieutenant from today November 22, 2021," proclaimed the President.

A total of 99 commissioned officers were men and 19 others, women.

The Commander of the Tanzania Military Academy (TMA), Brig Gen Mwaseba, said training started on November 5, 2018, with a total of 233 trainees.

"Fifteen trainees couldn't make it to the final due to couldn't complete trainings due to different reasons including sickness, absenteeism and abandoning the session," he said adding that academic qualifications of the commissioned officers are bachelor degree.

The event was attended by Minister of Defence and National Service, Dr Stergomena Tax, Chief Secretary Ambassador Hussein Katanga, Chief of Defence Forces General Venance Mabeyo.

Others present are Home affairs Minister, Mr George Simbachawene, academy head Jackson Mwaseba, Education minister Joyce Ndalichako, Finance and Planning minister Mwigulu Nchemba, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence Dr Faraji Mnyepe and several other government officers and ordinary citizens.