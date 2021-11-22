Tanzania: Simba Honour Mo, Dewji Replaces Hans Poppe

SIMBA have hailed their chief investor Mohamed Dewji and awarded him the club's honorary presidency title while handing Kassim Dewji the Chairman of players Registration Committee's post.

The major decision was unveiled on Sunday during the club's Annual General Meeting at Julius Nyerere Convention Centre in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking during the meeting Simba's Board of Directors Chairman, Salim Abdallah said that the decision to hand over Dewji's honorary status was reached by the club's Board of Directors to appreciate his immense contributions to the club.

In September, Mo Dewji, the youngest billionaire in Africa stepped down as club's Chairman of Board of Directors citing his busy schedule that forces him to frequently travel outside the country as the main reason and handed over the role to Salim Abdallah.

Abdallah, in the same occasion, announced Kassim Dewji as the club's Chairman of Registration Committee filling the vacancy left by the former Member of Club's Board of Directors, Zacharia Hans Poppe who died in September 10th this year at Agha Khan Hospital.

Kassim Dewji was the Simba's Secretary General when the club reached the Champions' League group stage in 2003 by eliminating the then the reigning champion, Zamalek of Egypt at their home ground.

Abdallah said that the club's Board of Directors believes Kassim Dewji is capable of doing good job and that is the reason they have retained him to lead the players registration committee.

"We know for sure who Kasim Dewji is and what is capable with and that is why we have given him the role to lead the Players Transfer Committee," said Abdallah who is popularly known as "Try Again" by Simba's supporters.

Abdallah maintained that the defending champions have financial muscles to bring in any player they want after they have been assured by their chief investor, Mohamed Dewji.

"We can sign any player we want be it Chama(Clatous) or any other player,"said Abdallah whose statement received applauds from 835 Simba's members who turned up for the meeting.

In another development Simba's Financial Administrator Yusuph Nassor announced the club's revenue of 12.1bn/- and 12.3bn/- expenditure mainly on the various issues, including players' registrations.

"Mo alone donated 5.2 billion, which is about the half of the club's total budget and that is out of his 20bn/- he poured to meet the investment demand in the club.

This financial year, the club will record a revenue of 11.8bn/-," said Nassor.

The meeting was attended by various top officials, club members and fans including the Ilala constituency's legislator, Iddi Azan Zungu who was the Chief Guest as well as the Premier League Board Chairman, Steven Mguto.