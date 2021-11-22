Gambia: Gunjur Utd, Young Africans Share Spoils in 2nd Division League Starter

Gunjur United and Young Africans on Wednesday shared spoils in the opening match of the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Both sides came for the vital three points but the match ended 1-1 to ensure they share the spoils in the country's second tier opener.

Budding Rasidou Njie gave Gunjur United the lead in the first half before Young Africans leveled matters in the second half.

Gunjur United and Young Africans are both with 1 point each following their 1-1 draw in their opening league matches.

Jarra West defeated Latrikunda United 2-1 at the Independence Stadium in Bakau to clutch their debut victory in the country's second tier.

Meanwhile, B4 Kiang West thrashed Red Hawks 3-1 at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field to grip their first win in the country's second division league.