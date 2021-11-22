Gambia: Faal Campaign Accuses NPP-Led Coalition of Provocation, Spying

Essa Faal, an independent presidential candidate and his Sobeyaa Entourage is accusing some elements of the National People's Party (NPP) led coalition of provocation.

Mr. Faal's campaign has accused Barrow and his loyalists of spying as well as provocation since the commencement of campaigns on 9 November 2021.

Mr. Faal's campaign has so far identified a number of people as NPP and President Adama Barrow's loyalists, spying on the Sobeyaa Entourage after a series of unfortunate incidents, which could have led to chaotic situations had restraint not been exercised.

Among those was a driver who was driving a vehicle with President Barrow photos on all sides of the vehicle including windscreens.

"There were and still are frustrations. People might have seen a video that has gone viral of a marabout of the incumbent in a private vehicle, Mercedes Benz (BJL 1455 W), adorned with all campaign paraphernalia, following us for two to three days everywhere we went."

"Apart from the maraboutism they were involved in, this person was forcibly getting into our convoy, obstructing the convoy and all sorts of things. Apparently, he stays in the same accommodation premises we stayed. I think that is an unnecessary provocation," said Mr. Faal fumed.

For two days (15th, 16th November) while Faal's entourage has been spending the night in Bansang, this identified guy also spent those nights at Bansang near Samba Tako Home Suite, Mr. Faal campaign has confirmed.

The Campaign further stated that the lounge the Faal team spent the night during those two nights, the same guy also spent those nights at Bintou's Paradise Lounge not far from Mr. Faal's campaign.

For two days, on several occasions, the purported guy had encountered and caused inconveniences to Mr. Faal's convoy at various places, according to the Faal campaign.

Our correspondent says this has enraged many of Mr. Faal's campaigners, especially the youths, thus leading to a serious warning to the man by the PIU personnel attached with the Essa Faal team.