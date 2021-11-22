Gambia: U.S. Pledges U.S.$25 Million Grant Support for Reforms Including Power

19 November 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Through the strong bilateral relationship between The Gambia and the United States of America, the latter via the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 at the Petroleum House, pledged to extend a grant facility of US$25 million to The Gambia with an overall objective of supporting the implementation of critical institutional and policy reforms that address binding constraints to economic growth in The Gambia (the "Program Goal").

The program objective consists of two key projects; a governance reform project which aims to develop more effective, accountable, and transparent power sector governance in The Gambia and an operational project, which seeks to improve the NAWEC's capability to operate the Gambia's power system in a manner that reduces the frequency and duration of outages consistent with The Gambia's universal access and conditional emissions goals as put forward in its nationally determined contributions ("NDCs").

The assistance from MCC is timely as it further enhances government's commitment to obtain universal access to electricity by 2025. Therefore, the Government of The Gambia is fully committed to ensuring that this threshold program is a success.

On behalf of H.E President of the Republic Adama Barrow, Hon. Mambury Njie extended his sincerest gratitude to the USA for supporting The Gambia's development aspirations and looks forward to further partnerships in the future.

Faal campaign accuses NPP-led coalition of provocation, spying

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X