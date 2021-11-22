Nigeria: South West Pensioners Honour Senator Soji Akanbi

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), South West Zone has honoured the Vice Chairman of 2023 South West Agenda, Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi with an award of excellence.

This, according to the Union, is in recognition of his unflinching support for the union and elderly citizens in general.

In his Welcome address at the Gala/Award Night of the union on Thursday, November 18, 2021, the South West Zone Chairman, Comrade Waheed Oloyede described Senator Akanbi as "the only politician in Oyo State and South West in general with a difference. A man with a special gift of giving out to the society what the society has given to him".

Comrade Oloyede narrated how their paths crossed with the Senator, describing him as the rare politician who would not wait to be begged before identifying areas of need and providing the needed support. He noted that the award of excellence was in recognition of Sen Akanbi's show of love to the downtrodden in the society.

"When work was going on in this building, the Senator walked in on his own and asked what the state council what he could do for the union. He singlehandedly developed our computer centre with the provision of desktop computers with a standard generator to back it up.

"Any event we have here, he is always physically present to support us," he added.

Also, the National President of the Union, Comrade Maxi Godwin Abumisi (JP) commended Senator Akanbi on his contribution to the growth of the union and urged him to continue to serve humanity and make life easier for the less privileged.

In his response shortly after the award presentation by the NUP National Chairman, Senator Akanbi expressed gratitude to the pensioners for the honour bestowed on him.

He said that his support for the union was done because he knew their importance to the society and not for the sake of awards, but he would also admit that an honour by the elders would remain special to him and he assured them that he would not relent in his effort to cater for the needy in the society.

Senator Rilwan Akanbi represented Oyo South Senatorial District in the 8th Senate from 2015 to 2019.