Nigeria: Why I've Not Been Commissioning Projects - Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Sunday gave reasons he had not been commissioning the projects executed by his administration in the last six years.

He explained that the funds earmarked for the commissioning of such projects could be used to execute more development projects in parts of the state, hence his decision to ignore the idea.

The Governor who made this known shortly after inspecting ongoing construction work at the Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Naka, Gwer West Local Government Area, LGA, of the state said if it were the general consensus that it should be done, he would have no choice but to commence the commissioning of projects in the state.

He said: "for me it is not about commissioning of projects because I noticed that each time I want to commission a project, protocol will come with a list of several expenditure, you pay for this and that.

"So I believe that what I will spend in commissioning projects will help me add another development project to the society; that is my take.

"The commissioning of projects should be the siting of those projects and completing them. That is my belief about projects.

"But since people believe in the commissioning of projects, maybe I would have to change my mind about that and start to commission my several projects spread across the state so that they will be appreciated.

"I must say that I am always very surprised when the opposition claim that we have not done projects. We can all see the roads, schools, health facilities, name them in every sectors and all over the state.

"Even in the area of security you can see what we have been able to do. You can see where we were from 2015 and where we are today.

"We have done so well, we are gradually fishing out the deadly criminals operating in the state so that development can come. And I can assure you that in the next few weeks if you ask a criminal to come to Benue whether armed herders or anyone, they would decline."